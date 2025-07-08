Man describes search for friend's daughter who was swept away in Texas floods: "Every parent's worst nightmare"

The death toll from the flooding in Texas has surged to at least 108, officials say.

Amid the devastation, hundreds have been rescued, and volunteers have joined the search efforts.

"We're tired but running off adrenaline, and it's for a good cause in trying to find people and bring some closure to those who may not be alive anymore and so that's kind of where we're at in the search," said Louis Deppe, who joined the search.

Deppe got involved after seeing a Facebook post asking for help to find a friend's daughter.

"His wife posted and said basically, 'We have an emergency. We need help. We need prayers.' So I immediately called them … and said, 'What's going on?' He said, 'Our daughter's been swept away.'"

Search and rescue personnel look for missing people along the Guadalupe River on July 7, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Joshua Lott / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Deppe and his 25-year-old son immediately drove over to help, saying he understood the feeling as a parent.

"His daughter's missing. I have a 21-year-old daughter. I can't imagine. I think every parent's worst nightmare and so didn't think it through, just muscle memory, let's come help and see what's needed."

Deppe explained once he and others met up with his friend, they started searching behind the property.

"The house was swept off the hill into the river, so there was a big pile of debris and we started looking there for his daughter and the other three young, you know, people in their 20s to see if we could find anybody."

Dividing into teams of two or three people, they covered as much terrain as they could, but did not get into the water.

"If you go by a big pile of debris or treetops, one person can't really see it. It's so thick. They're like huge bird nests," Deppe said. "We weren't prepared to get in the water. We stayed out of the water. We stayed safe."

Ultimately, they did find the body of his friend's daughter mid-morning on Monday.

"She did not survive. It's tragic but in an odd, important way, it brought some closure," Deppe said, adding, "one other of the other four was found, but there's still two missing."

Volunteers search for missing people along the banks of the Guadalupe River after recent flooding on Sunday, July 6, 2025, in Hunt, Texas. Rodolfo Gonzalez / AP

Camp connection

For Deppe, the flooding across Central Texas is personal. He grew up going to summer camp nearby at Camp Longhorn.

Camp Mystic, which describes itself as a private Christian summer camp for girls located on the banks of the Guadalupe River, confirmed 27 campers and counselors died in the flood waters. When the flooding slammed the region, officials said about 750 children were at the camp.

"I have so much respect for the people, the adults in charge of these little kids," Deppe said. "I mean, many of these camps have been here for 100 years and they saved so many lives. So many lives were saved. Many didn't make it, but more and more were saved."

On Monday, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said 10 campers and one counselor from the camp were still missing.

Officials said in addition to the reported deaths, dozens remain missing.

"The spirit of Texas is alive and well and strong and we're going to keep looking until everyone is found," Deppe told "CBS Mornings."

A person holds a candle reading "Kerrville strong" during a vigil for the victims of the floods over Fourth of July weekend, at Travis Park, in San Antonio, Texas, on July 7, 2025. The death toll from catastrophic flooding in Texas rose to more than 100 on July 7, as rescuers continued their grim search for people swept away by torrents of water. Among the dead were at least 27 girls and counselors who were staying at a youth summer camp on a river when disaster struck over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images