Newsom hosts Texas Democrats breaking quorum over redistricting, says California "will nullify" GOP action in Texas

Texas House Democrats who have left the state to block a vote on redistricting were hosted by California leaders on Friday. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and other prominent California Democratic leaders spoke at a press event along with the Texas lawmakers.

"We are running from nothing," said Texas Rep. Ann Johnson at the start of the press conference.

The event was held at California's historic Governor's Mansion in Sacramento.

"What's happening in the United States of America is not normal. We cannot allow this to be considered normal," Newsom said.

The Texas state legislators have been out of the state since Monday, breaking quorum to prevent the Republican-held chamber from voting on a proposed redistricting plan that could give the GOP five more House seats in the state.

Illinois, New York and Massachusetts have all also played host to the Texas Democrats this week – a situation that has led Texas Republicans to seek arrest warrants for the legislators.

Newsom has been among the most vocal critics of the Texas legislature's plan, announcing a push of his own to redraw California's congressional districts that could increase the number of seats held by Democrats.

"We are talking about emergency measures to respond to what's happening in Texas – and we will nullify what happens in Texas," Newsom said.

"We are prepared, and we will fight fire with fire," said Rep. Robert Rivas, Speaker of the California State Assembly. "California will do whatever it takes to protect the voices, protect the votes, and to protect the rights of every single American."

Earlier in the week, in response to Newsom's push, California GOP Rep. Kevin Kiley announced he would be introducing legislation that would prohibit mid-decade redistricting nationwide.

Friday's meeting highlighted California's redistricting push, which Newsom and other California leaders have said is contingent on Texas or other GOP-led states following through with theirs.

Leaders said they will release the redrawn California maps next week. Lawyers have a deadline of Aug. 22 to approve the maps to get them on a special election ballot in November.