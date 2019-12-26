Police locate 14-year-old sought in slaying of Barnard student Tessa Majors

The New York City Police Department says it has located a teen they were seeking in connection with the stabbing death of Barnard College student Tessa Majors. The department announced the update Thursday morning on Twitter.

The 14-year-old boy is considered a suspect in Majors' murder December 11 in Morningside Park. He bolted from a car in Harlem on the way to meet police last week, a law enforcement source told CBS News' Pat Milton. Police posted photos of the teen and asked for the public's help in finding him.

Police say another boy, just 13, has already confessed to being a part of a group who tried to rob Majors in the park near the school's Manhattan campus. CBS New York reported the boy said he watched as his two friends stabbed and choked Majors. The younger boy is in custody, charged as a juvenile.

New York City Police Department Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted that police had located the 14-year-old on Thursday, but didn't provide more information.

Majors, an 18-year-old college freshman from Virginia, is being remembered as a talented musician and aspiring journalist.