Tesla recalls more than 376,000 vehicles over potential loss of steering power

Tesla is recalling more than 376,000 vehicles because a possible loss of power steering that requires greater effort from the driver to steer, increasing the risk of a crash.

The electric car maker reported in a regulatory filing last week that in vehicles equipped with electronic power-assisted steering (EPAS) an "overvoltage breakdown" will overstress motor drive components on the printed circuit board (PCB), causing a loss of power steering and requiring increased manual steering effort from the driver, raising the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

In the event of overstress, a visual alert will appear in the vehicle's user interface (UI) that reads, "Steering assist reduced. Steering may require increased effort," recall documents state. If the overstress occurs "when the vehicle is traveling at more than 0 MPH, the same visual alert will appear on the UI in advance of the loss of EPAS once the vehicle reaches 0 MPH," the company states in the recall.

Tesla is not aware of any collisions, injuries or fatalities related to the condition, according to recall documents.

The recall affects certain 2023 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles operating software prior to 2023.38.4.

To fix the problem, Tesla released a free software update. Notification letters are to be mailed to owners of affected cars on March 25, 2025. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-25-00-004.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov. NHTSA's number for the recall is 25V-092.

This is Tesla's second recall of 2025. Both follow a major recall in December involving more than 2 million Tesla vehicles across its model lineup to fix a defective Autopilot system.

U.S. regulators in January opened an investigation into 2.6 million Teslas after reports of crashes involving the use of the company's autonomous driving technology that allows drivers to remotely command their vehicle to return to them, or move to another location, using a phone app.