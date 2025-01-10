Tesla recalls more than 239,000 vehicles over rearview camera problem

Tesla is recalling more than 240,000 vehicles because of a rearview visibility issue.

In a regulatory filing this week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the electric automaker reported that a computer circuit board on certain Model 3, S, X and Y vehicles may short, resulting in the loss of the rearview camera image, reducing the driver's rear view and raising the risk of a crash.

Tesla is not aware of any collisions, injuries or fatalities related to the condition, according to recall documents.

The recall affects the following Tesla vehicles:

2024-2025 Model 3, Model S

2023-2025 Model X

2023-2025 Model Y vehicles.

To fix the problem, Tesla released a free software update. The company said it "will also identify any vehicles that experienced a circuit board failure, or stress that may lead to a circuit board failure, and replace the affected computers, free of charge."

Notification letters are to be mailed to owners of affected cars on March 7, 2025. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-25-00-001.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov. NHTSA's number for the recall is 25V-002.

This is Tesla's first recall of 2025. It follows a major recall in December involving more than 2 million Tesla vehicles across its model lineup to fix a defective Autopilot system.