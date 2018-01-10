Tennessee pastor accused of sexual assault has book canceled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A publishing house has canceled plans to publish a book by a Tennessee pastor who has been accused of sexual assault. The Commercial Appeal and The New York Times report Christian publisher Bethany House announced Monday that it canceled publication of "The Ridiculously Good Marriage" by Andy Savage. The publisher said the book may remain on retail websites for a short time until those are updated.

The move comes after allegations by a woman who said Savage sexually assaulted her while she was a 17-year-old high school senior in Texas in 1998.

Savage made a confession this past Sunday at Highpoint Church in Memphis, Tennessee, CBS News' Jericka Duncan reported.

"As a college student on staff at a church in Texas more than 20 years ago, I regretfully had a sexual incident with a female high school senior in the church," he said.

His request for forgiveness got a standing ovation from the congregation.

Jules Woodson was 17 years old when she says she was sexually assaulted by Savage during a ride home from church. At the time, Savage was a 22-year-old youth minister at a Houston church. Woodson recently went public about her story on a Christian blog.

"I did it because I was scared and I was in shock and I didn't understand what was happening," Woodson said.

She said she notified a different pastor, who told her to keep quiet. She said Savage left the church weeks later.

In the wake of the "Me Too" movement, Woodson felt the need to speak up. She sent Savage an email last month. He didn't respond until Monday, and she said he apologized.