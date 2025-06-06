Teen jumps in to help Burger King coworkers on his graduation night and is rewarded with big donations

Donations pour in for teen who helped coworkers at Burger King after graduation

Dacula, Georgia — At a Burger King in Dacula, Georgia, 18-year-old Mykale Baker is known for his whopper of a work ethic. He shows up early, stays late, and looks at every shift like a privilege.

"I like helping people and not expecting anything back from it," Baker told CBS News. "That's just me."

That work ethic created some good karma for Baker.

"I knew that all the good I put out there is going to come back to me somehow," Baker said.

Baker's high school graduation night arrived in May. He left the ceremony and dropped by Burger King for a late meal. That is when he noticed his colleagues were absolutely swamped with orders.

At this point, most teens would have just been glad they had the night off and been on their way. But instead, Baker did what Baker does.

"I wasn't even clocked in," Baker said. "I just put gloves on and said, 'What do you all need help with?'"

So, with his graduation sash and medals still draped around his neck, Baker hopped on the line.

The whole thing was caught on camera by customer Maria Mendoza, who just could not believe her eyes.

"There's not a lot of people who are like that," Mendoza said. "…Thirteen years of school, you graduate. The last thing I would think is somebody would go to work!"

Mendoza was so impressed, that she posted the video online and started a crowdfunding campaign to reward Baker for his integrity and dedication.

The campaign has raised more than $200,000. Baker plans to use that money to go trade school become a master auto mechanic and eventually open his own shop.

The Burger King Foundation later surprised Baker with $10,000. The foundation also gave Mendoza $10,000 for her daughter, Daizie, who also just graduated high school.

Baker said his mother, Demeshiah Scott, always taught him to work hard, even if you think no one is watching, because you never know when someone is.