Ted Cruz criticizes Donald Trump: A president should not "embarrass"

As the Republican primary takes a turn for the vulgar, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is urging GOP voters to consider which candidate provides a good role model for their children as they decide whom to support.

"Think about what presidents have meant in history," Cruz told "Face the Nation" moderator John Dickerson in an interview taped for Sunday's broadcast. "Think of Lincoln's Gettysburg Address. Think of FDR saying, 'The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.' Think of JFK saying, 'Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.'"

Those presidents inspired the country with lofty words, Cruz suggested. But the current GOP frontrunner, Donald Trump, isn't exactly following their lead as he trades a flurry of insults with Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.

"I think people are asking themselves, 'How would we feel if our children came in repeating the words of the president of the United States if that president was Donald Trump?' And if it would embarrass you to have your children repeat the words of the president, that's not a good thing," Cruz said.

"A president should unify us, should appeal to our better angels, should appeal to our shared values that make America who we are," he continued. "And that is how I'm trying to campaign. I think that's what the American people are looking for."

