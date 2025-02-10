Teacher stabs 8-year-old student to death at elementary school in South Korea

A teacher stabbed an eight-year-old student to death at an elementary school in South Korea on Monday, local media reported, citing authorities.

The teacher, a woman in her 40s, confessed to the crime after police officers found her and the young girl with stab wounds at the elementary school in the central city of Daejeon on Monday evening, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The girl was brought to hospital "in an unconscious state, but she later died", the report read. She had stab wounds in the neck and face, a local fire department official told the Reuters news agency.

The teacher had stab wounds on her neck and arm, which officials determined may have been self-inflicted, according to the news agency.

"Police found that the teacher had taken a leave of absence due to depression and returned to the school late last year," the report said.

The student was at the school for after-class child care before she was due to attend a private art class.

The teacher and the girl were found by police at around 6:00 pm after the child's parents reported her missing from the art class.

The teacher underwent surgery for her wounds, and police said they would resume questioning her later, Yonhap reported.

South Korea is generally a very safe country, with a murder rate of 1.3 per 100,000 people in 2021, according to official statistics -- below the global average of six homicide deaths per 100,000 people.

The country witnessed a string of high-profile violent crime incidents in 2023, however, including several stabbings.

In July of that year, a person was killed and three wounded in another stabbing at a subway station in Seoul. The suspect later told police he lived a miserable life and "wanted to make others miserable too," the BBC reported.

Police officers patrol at Ori subway station following Thursday's attack in Seongnam, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Ahn Young-joon / AP

In August, a high school teacher was reportedly attacked with a knife, also in Daejeon, around 87 miles south of the capital Seoul. In the same week, an attacker drove a car into a pedestrian walkway in the city of Bundang, near Seoul, before attacking people at a department store with a knife. Police said the suspect had googled news about the subway attack before his own rampage.

Last year, South Korea's liberal opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung, was stabbed in the neck by an unidentified knife-wielding man during a visit to the southeastern city of Busan.