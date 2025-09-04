Travis Kelce says "I still get giddy" as he opens up about engagement to Taylor Swift on New Heights podcast

Travis Kelce talks about engagement to Taylor Swift on New Heights podcast

After getting engaged to Taylor Swift last month, Travis Kelce spoke about it for the first time on his New Heights podcast that dropped Wednesday.

Kelce said the word "fiancé" hits different for him now.

"It's been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with," Kelce told his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, on the podcast.

Swift and Kelce have dominated the spotlight since they began dating two years ago.

"It's been so much fun hearing from everybody, seeing the internet go crazy," he said.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Swift watched his alma mater, the Cincinnati Bearcats, just days after announcing the proposal on social media.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce watch during the first half of the game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Arrowhead Stadium on August 28, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire / Getty Images

"I felt that at the game, it was my first time introducing Taylor as my fiancé to a few of my teammates – so yeah, it was pretty cool," Kelce said. "I still get giddy … It's exciting times."

Engagement details

The couple announced their engagement on Aug. 26, which was 13 days after Swift appeared on the New Heights podcast and revealed her upcoming album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

Kelce's dad, Ed, told News 5 Cleveland that the two got engaged roughly two weeks prior to the social media announcement.

Kelce proposed to Swift at his Missouri home. Photos from the proposal show a garden filled with pink and white flowers.

A representative for Swift said Kindred Lubeck designed the engagement ring.

Super Bowl speculation

Fans think this season may be Swift's year to shine at the Super Bowl as the halftime performer.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell did not rule out the possibility on Wednesday.

"I can't tell you anything about it," Goodell said. "We would always love to have Taylor play. She is a special, special talent, and obviously she would be welcome at any time."

No performer has been announced yet for the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

Swift is expected to be in Brazil this weekend to cheer on Kelce and the Chiefs during their season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.