Aide who planned JFK Jr.'s secret wedding says Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored MSG plans could be a decoy

As speculation swirls and new clues emerge about possible plans for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, not everyone is convinced by the rumors involving Madison Square Garden.

"I don't think it's going to be at MSG," said RoseMarie Terenzio, who was John F. Kennedy Jr.'s former chief of staff and planned his secret wedding to Carolyn Bessette nearly 30 years ago.

New York City Hall has confirmed an application has been filed for an event in or around Madison Square Garden on July 3. There was also a request for the streets around MSG to be closed around the date.

Terenzio told "CBS Mornings" that while she doesn't think the wedding is happening at MSG and that it may be a decoy, she could see Swift doing something for her fans there.

"I overheard a girl on the train, she was sitting behind me talking to her mom … and she said, 'You know, mom, Taylor has to invite us to do something to bring us into her wedding. We've been invested in her love life for so long.'

"And I think she has such an emotional connection to her fans and she understands that relationship so well that I think there will be something for the fans," Terenzio said.

Despite social media, details surrounding the couple's big day are surprisingly limited, which Terenzio credits to those close to the "Love Story" singer and Kansas City Chiefs star.

"Their effervescence as a couple — they're always cheering each other on. I just think people are invested in giving them a beautiful wedding," Terenzio said.

Even so, how do you keep an event of this scale that has garnered so much attention private?

"It's intimacy. It's people you know very well and you tell only them. And the other thing is decoys," Terenzio said.

She explained that before JFK Jr.'s wedding, they left fake itineraries for Ireland around the office. The couple actually wed in a small, private ceremony on Cumberland Island, Georgia.

"The other thing is no text. No emails. Nothing in writing. All by phone or in person," she said, adding, "While it's difficult, it's not impossible."

She also said she thinks Swift and Kelce are capable of pulling it off, noting that Swift "just has such savvy about everything that she does."

Terenzio said that if she were in charge of planning the couple's big day, she would be "reinforcing the privacy aspect" to all guests.

"I would be calling and maybe even showing up in person to every single person's place and, you know, giving them a little … 'Keep your mouth shut. Make sure you keep your mouth shut.'"