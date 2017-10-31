Taylor Swift to play "SNL" in November

Taylor Swift will perform on "Saturday Night Live" in November. The performance will mark her first public appearance since announcing new album "Reputation," which comes out on Nov. 10. "Look What You Made Me Do" and "...Ready for It?" are available as singles.

"Saturday Night Live" tweeted its November lineup and revealed that Swift will perform on their Nov. 11 show, while comedian Tiffany Haddish of "Girls Trip" will host.

Larry David will host the Nov. 4 show with Miley Cyrus performing, and Chance the Rapper will host on Nov. 18 with Eminem as the musical guest.

Swift's last time on "SNL" was in 2015, when the show celebrated its 40th anniversary with a special. Swift made a cameo on "The Californians" skit. She has appeared on the show several times. Nov. 11 will mark Haddish's first time hosting "SNL."