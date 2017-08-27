Taylor Swift breaks Spotify, YouTube records

NEW YORK -- Taylor Swift's new single is already breaking records. Spotify says the singer has set a new global first day streaming record, and Swift also topped a YouTube record.

Spotify said Saturday it had logged more than 8 million same-day streams for her new single, "Look What You Made Me Do."

The 27-year-old singer dropped the much-anticipated song late Thursday to streaming platforms and iTunes.

She wrote and produced it with frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, who performs in the bands Bleachers and fun. It's the first single from her sixth album, "reputation," set to be released Nov. 10.

The video for the song will premiere Sunday on the MTV Video Music Awards. A clip previewed Friday on "Good Morning America."

YouTube said Saturday the song's lyric video broke a record for that site, with more than 19 million same day views. Swift crushed the previous record set by "Something Just Like This" from The Chainsmokers featuring Coldplay, which received 9 million views in 24 hours.