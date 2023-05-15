Taylor Swift defends fan, yells at security guard during "Bad Blood" at Philadelphia concert

A moment from a Taylor Swift concert went viral this weekend, and it had nothing to do with her singing. Swift interrupted her performance of "Bad Blood" during a show in Philadelphia on Saturday to speak up for a concertgoer in an apparent dispute with a security guard. Her comments were captured on video, with one clip generating more than 6 million views on Twitter.

"She's fine," Swift is heard yelling into the crowd, apparently frustrated by what she saw. She paused again to add, "She wasn't doing anything." The star then yelled, "Hey, stop" two more times.

It's unclear from the videos on social media what transpired in the crowd to prompt the reaction. The fan was later identified as Kelly Inglis, a Maryland elementary school teacher and mother, according to CBS News Baltimore.

Inglis told her side of the story in a TikTok posted to her friend Caitlin Gabell's account. With the caption "Its me, hi, im the problem" — a reference to Swift's song, "Anti-Hero" — she said the security guard had been "harassing" her and her group all night.

"Every time we did anything, he was, like, on top of us," Inglis said. "We're dancing, we're having fun, and he didn't like it."

She said the guard was later escorted out and the group was offered tickets to the following night's concert.

CBS News reached out to the venue, Lincoln Financial Field, for comment.

In a follow-up post — this time from her own TIkTok account — Inglis offered up her heartfelt gratitude for Swift's actions the previous night.

"I have been a huge fan, Taylor, since I was 17 years old," the self-professed "Swiftie" said. "The fact that you did that for me last night and you stood up for me meant so, so, so much."

Inglis added the Saturday show marked her 13th Taylor Swift concert.

Swift's Eras Tour — the star's first tour in five years — kicked off in March. She heads to Massachusetts next, with three shows scheduled at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.