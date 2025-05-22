We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tax season may be over, but for many people, the tax debt-related stress is just starting to ramp up. If you owe back taxes, have unfiled returns or just got a letter from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) about a similar issue, there's a good chance that the penalties are piling up and interest is growing by the day. Between those financial penalties and the other potential repercussions of having overdue tax debt, the stress and the costs can spiral fast if you don't take action.

That's why more people are turning to tax relief specialists for help. These professionals can help you explore the full range of options for resolving your tax debt, whether that's negotiating a payment plan, applying for an Offer in Compromise or stopping wage garnishment. But as with any financial advisor, you'll get the best results if you know what questions to ask right from the start.

Asking the right questions upfront could help you save money and get on the fastest path to resolving your tax debt, which is crucial when the extra fees are racking up. So what exactly should you ask a tax relief specialist right now? Below, we'll detail five questions worth getting the answers to.

5 tax relief questions to ask a specialist now

Here are the top questions to prioritize right now if you're dealing with tax debt:

What tax relief options am I eligible for based on my current situation?

Not all tax relief strategies apply to everyone. Some are designed for people facing serious financial hardship, while others work better for those with steady incomes who just need more time. Ask the specialist to walk you through the options that match your income, assets, debt amount and financial goals. This might include:

The goal is to figure out not just what's technically available, but what's most likely to get approved in your case and what will save you the most money long-term.

Can I stop IRS collections or garnishments while I explore my options?

This question is crucial if you're already receiving collection letters, facing a tax lien or seeing part of your paycheck or bank account garnished. Many taxpayers don't realize that certain protections kick in automatically when you apply for tax relief, and a tax specialist can help you understand how and when to file the appropriate paperwork to temporarily halt aggressive IRS actions. For example, applying for an Offer in Compromise or requesting Currently Not Collectible status may stop collections while the IRS reviews your application, buying you time to plan your next move.

Will tax relief affect my credit or future tax refunds?

Unlike consumer debt, IRS debt doesn't typically show up on your credit report, but there can still be consequences. A federal tax lien, for instance, becomes public record and may impact your ability to borrow in the future. Or, if you're behind on taxes, the IRS can seize future refunds to cover your debt. So, make sure to ask how the relief option you're considering could affect your long-term financial outlook, including any risk of refund offsets, lien filings or compliance requirements you'll need to meet going forward.

What documents do I need to prepare before we start the relief process?

Getting approved for tax relief usually requires a fair amount of paperwork. You'll likely need to provide income documentation, expense details, tax returns and bank statements. The more organized you are from the beginning, the faster the process will move. Ask your specialist for a checklist of what they'll need, and don't be afraid to ask why each document matters. Understanding the process helps you stay in control and avoid delays or rejected applications.

What are your fees, and how do I know this will be worth it?

Tax relief services aren't free. Some companies charge flat rates, while others charge based on the amount of debt or complexity of your case. A trustworthy specialist will be upfront about their pricing and about whether they believe tax relief will actually benefit you.

Ask them to explain not just the cost, but the potential savings. For example, if they can help reduce a $20,000 debt to $5,000 through an Offer in Compromise, the fee may be worth it. But if your debt is small or you're likely to qualify for a payment plan on your own, they should tell you that, too.

The bottom line

The stakes are high when you're dealing with the IRS, but the right strategy and the right expert can make a huge difference. So, before jumping into any agreement or paying upfront fees, take the time to ask the right questions — and make sure the answers you're getting are adequate, too. After all, a little due diligence now can save you a lot of money and stress down the road.