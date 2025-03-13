5 smart tax moves seniors should make before April 15

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tax season can be stressful for anyone, but it can feel especially daunting for seniors who are navigating the complexities of deductions, retirement income and potential tax liabilities. After decades of working with employer withholding and more straightforward tax situations, the retirement years bring with them new considerations that can have a big impact on seniors' tax obligations. These changes can create unexpected tax burdens if not properly managed.

One of the biggest concerns for seniors is understanding how their income is taxed. Many seniors assume their tax responsibilities end once they stop working, but that's not necessarily the case. For retirees, Social Security benefits, individual retirement account (IRA) distributions and investment earnings can all impact taxable income. And, failing to plan ahead could mean missing out on deductions and credits specifically designed for older taxpayers.

If you're a senior looking to get your taxes in order, now is the time to take action. With the right strategies in place, you can avoid costly mistakes, ensure compliance with IRS regulations and possibly even lower your tax bill.

Tax moves seniors should make before April 15

Here are some key tax moves seniors should make before the April 15 tax filing deadline:

Determine whether your Social Security benefits are taxable

Many retirees are surprised to learn that a portion of their Social Security benefits may be taxable. If your combined income (which includes half of your Social Security benefits, plus other taxable income like pensions and investments) exceeds certain thresholds, you could owe taxes on up to 85% of your benefits. To avoid a surprise tax bill, calculate your combined income and plan accordingly. If necessary, consider adjusting withdrawals from retirement accounts to stay below taxable thresholds.

Take minimum required distributions (RMDs)

If you're 73 or older, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requires you to take minimum distributions from traditional IRAs and 401(k)s. Missing the April 15 deadline for RMDs can result in hefty penalties of up to 25% of the amount you should have withdrawn. If you haven't yet taken your RMD for the previous tax year, make sure to do so as soon as possible. Also, consider using qualified charitable distributions (QCDs), which allow you to donate your RMD to charity and avoid taxable income.

Maximize senior-specific tax deductions and credits

Seniors have access to several tax benefits that can potentially lower their taxable income. The standard deduction for taxpayers over 65 is higher, so be sure to claim it if you don't itemize deductions. You should also look into medical expense deductions, property tax relief programs and the Credit for the Elderly or Disabled, which could provide valuable savings.

Consider filing jointly vs. separately

If you're married, it's worth evaluating whether filing jointly or separately makes the most sense. While most couples benefit from filing jointly, in some cases — especially if one spouse has significant medical expenses or unreimbursed employee expenses — filing separately may reduce your overall tax liability. Consulting with a tax professional can help determine the best approach for your situation.

Maximize retirement account contributions

Seniors who are still working, even part-time, can make last-minute 2024 contributions to IRAs until April 15. Those 50 and older can contribute up to $7,000 to a traditional IRA, reducing their taxable income dollar for dollar. For those with access to employer plans like 401(k)s, catch-up provisions allow for additional contributions beyond standard limits.

And, remember that while Roth IRA contributions don't provide immediate tax deductions, they can be advantageous for long-term tax planning. A tax professional can help determine which type of retirement account contributions would be most beneficial for your specific situation.

The bottom line

Tax season doesn't have to be overwhelming during your senior years — especially if you start preparing now. By understanding your Social Security tax obligations, taking RMDs on time, maximizing deductions and taking a few other steps, you may be able to reduce your financial burden and avoid costly mistakes. If you're feeling uncertain about any aspect of your tax return, working with a tax professional or relief service can help ensure you're making the best financial decisions for your retirement years. The key is to act before April 15, so don't wait until the last minute to get your taxes in order.