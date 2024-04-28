Face the Nation: Salvanto, Pape, Russell Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...President Biden and former President Donald Trump are running even in a new CBS News poll of battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. CBS News director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto joins "Face the Nation" to discuss, Amid protests at college campuses nationwide, University of Chicago political science professor Robert Pape tells "Face the Nation" that "there are so many reasons" university leaders should take "calming steps" now, and UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell tells "Face the Nation" that she recently visited the Israeli-occupied West Bank and saw firsthand the devastation from the uptick violence, while she also met with the Israeli families of those held hostage by Hamas.