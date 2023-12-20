Talking Points: What Minnesota's faith leaders tell those struggling with belief

Is it getting harder to keep the faith? Is it getting harder to keep the faith? 04:08

MINNEAPOLIS — At times it can seem like there's not much to be optimistic about. There is a new war in the Middle East, crime and violence in our communities, all while many people are struggling to make ends meet.

In Talking Points, Esme Murphy speaks with prominent faith leaders in our community about what they tell those who are having a hard time keeping their faith.

Rabbi Marcia Zimmerman with Temple Israel Minneapolis says she navigates life is like it's a kaleidoscope.

"We have the same number of pieces of beautiful colors and rocks. But sometimes we get stuck on a picture and think that's the only picture that has, you just need the slightest alteration to move the same things that the same rocks, the same beautiful realities, we need to change it just a bit to give us another perspective," said Zimmerman.

Imam Asad Zaman, the executive director of Muslim American Society of Minnesota, says he has often been approached with doubts about faith recently.

"When you see a host, whole series of wrong or injustice, or evil, or even natural disasters occurring. You naturally see the helpers, the people who rush forth to help and provide assistance to their fellow human being. And in them, you can see the light of divine goodness," said Zaman.

While things are bad now, Catholic Archbishop Bernard Hebda of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis says times were worse when religious figures lived.

"Coming from the Christian tradition, we're just going to be celebrating the birth of Jesus, and he's born at a really difficult time," said Hebda. "He's born in Bethlehem, a place that's over overrun by the by the Romans, he's born into poverty. Everything could seem so bleak. And yet, that's precisely the moment that we believe God intervenes into our history."

For those seeking guidance, Bishop Patricia Lull with Saint Paul Area Synod, ELCA says you don't even need to go to a church to find solace.

"If it can't be a community of faith, then go to a coffee shop, go talk at some neighborhood gathering so that you are with other people," said Lull. "The second thing I say to people, do something to serve others. Reach out beyond yourself, even at those lowest points, because I think that's where our spirits are buoyed."

