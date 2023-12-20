Talking Points: What local faith leaders tell those struggling with belief (part 2) At times it can seem like there's not much to be optimistic about. In Talking Points, Esme Murphy speaks with prominent faith leaders in our community about what they tell those who are having a hard time keeping their faith. Imam Asad Zaman, the executive director of Muslim American Society of Minnesota, says he has often been approached with doubts about faith recently. For those seeking guidance, Bishop Patricia Lull with Saint Paul Area Synod, ELCA says you don't even need to go to a church to find solace.