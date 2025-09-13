Taliban claim an agreement reached with U.S. envoys on a prisoner swap as they seek better ties

The Taliban said Saturday they had reached an agreement with U.S. envoys on an exchange of prisoners as part of an effort to normalize relations between the United States and Afghanistan.

They gave no details of an actual detainee swap and the White House did not comment on the meeting in Kabul or the results described in a Taliban statement.

The Taliban released photographs from their talks, showing their foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, with President Trump's special envoy for hostage response, Adam Boehler, as well as Zalmay Khalilzad, who served as the U.S. special envoy for Afghan peace during the first Trump administration.

In this photo released by the Taliban Foreign Ministry Press Service, Amir Khan Muttaqi, left, the acting foreign minister of the Taliban government, meets with Adam Boehler, the U.S. president's special envoy for Detainee Affairs, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. Taliban Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP

On the issue of prisoners, Boehler "confirmed that the two sides would undertake an exchange of detainees," the Taliban statement said. No information was provided on how many people are being held in each country, their identities or the reasons and circumstances of their imprisonment.

The meeting came after the Taliban, in March, released U.S. citizen George Glezmann, who was abducted while traveling through Afghanistan as a tourist. He was the third detainee freed by the Taliban since Mr. Trump took office.Shortly after, American citizen Faye Hall was freed by the Taliban after being detained on charges of using a drone without authorization.

While answering reporter's questions in Tel Aviv on Saturday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. envoys have been having conversations with the Taliban for some time, but didn't confirm the details of any agreement.

"[Boehler] went there to explore what's possible," Rubio said. "Obviously, it'll be the president's decision in terms of any trades or any exchanges, but we most certainly want any Americans or anyone being unlawfully detained to be released."

The talks came after the Taliban sharply criticized Mr. Trump's new travel ban that bars Afghans from entering the United States.

"Comprehensive discussions were held on ways to develop bilateral relations between the two countries, issues related to citizens, and investment opportunities in Afghanistan," the Taliban said.

The statement added that the U.S. delegation also expressed condolences over the devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan late last month, which is believed to have killed at least 2,200 people.