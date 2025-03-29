American woman detained in Afghanistan released by Taliban, source says

An American woman was freed by the Taliban after she, two British nationals and their Afghan translator were detained in Afghanistan earlier this year, according to a source with knowledge of the matter and a former U.S. envoy to Kabul.

"American citizen Faye Hall, just released by the Taliban, is now in the care of our friends, the Qataris in Kabul, and will soon be on her way home," Zalmay Khalilzad, who has been part of an American delegation working on Taliban hostage releases, wrote on X.

Hall was detained in February along with Peter and Barbie Reynolds, who are in their 70s, as they traveled to the British couple's home in central Bamiyan province.

Sources told CBS News that Hall was detained on charges of using a drone without authorization.

American Faye Hall was released by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Qatari Diplomatic Source

Hall was released Thursday as part of a deal that Qatari negotiators helped broker, the source said. She was in "good health" after undergoing a series of medical checks.

Khalilzad posted a picture of Hall smiling with Qatar representatives ahead of her departure from Afghanistan with his announcement.

CBS News has reached out to the U.S. State Department for comment.

American Faye Hall, center, with Mirdef Alqashouti - charge d'affaires of the Qatari embassy in Kabul (left) and another Qatari representative. Qatari Diplomatic Source

Khalilzad had been in the Afghan capital earlier this month on a rare visit by U.S. officials to meet Taliban authorities, accompanying U.S. hostage envoy Adam Boehler.

Following their visit, the Taliban government announced the release of U.S. citizen George Glezmann after a deal brokered by Qatar. Glezmann, an Atlanta native, had been in custody after being detained by Taliban authorities while on a tourist visit to Afghanistan in December 2022.

The U.S. government had said Glezmaan had been wrongfully detained by the Taliban. Khalilzad called Glezmann's release "a goodwill gesture" to President Trump by the Taliban.

Glezmann and Hall are two of several Americans to be released from Taliban custody this year.

Two Americans detained in Afghanistan — Ryan Corbett and William McKenty — were released in January in exchange for a Taliban figure who had been imprisoned in California on drug trafficking and terrorism charges.

At least one other U.S. citizen, Mahmood Habibi, is still held in Afghanistan. The U.S. has said Habibi, who holds dual American and Afghan citizenship, has been "unjustly held" since 2022.

In a public notice posted by the FBI in August 2024, the agency said it "believed" that Habibi was taken by Taliban military or security forces and "has not been heard from since his disappearance." The FBI said in its notice that Habibi was working as a contractor for a Kabul-based telecom company when he disappeared.

The Taliban still say they do not have Habibi in custody.

"No, we don't have him," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told CBS News in January.

The British couple detained with Hall remain in Taliban custody. The Reynolds, who married in Kabul in 1970, have run school training programs in the country for 18 years.

Their daughter has expressed grave fears for her father's health and appealed to the Taliban authorities to free them.

They remained in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover in 2021 when the British embassy withdrew its staff.

The government in Kabul is not recognised by any country, but several including Russia, China and Turkey have kept their embassies open in the Afghan capital.

Since Mr. Trump's re-election, the Kabul government has expressed hopes for a "new chapter" with Washington.