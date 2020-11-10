Taco Bell holds curbside hiring "parties" to fill more than 2,000 positions

Taco Bell is hosting socially distant "parties" to fill about 2,000 positions at more than 400 restaurants, offering curbside interviews with potential employees who can stay in their vehicles.

The chain's third annual job fair is being done differently this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, taking place in restaurant parking lots or patio areas, with tables, chairs and tents at least 6 feet apart. "This year, candidates can even participate in a drive-up interview without leaving their car," the company said in an emailed release.

Owned by Yum Brands, which also operates the Pizza Hut and KFC brands, Taco Bell is looking to hire more than 2,000 people to fill full- and part-time positions at its company-owned restaurants, with franchise restaurants also holding "hiring parties" on Tuesday afternoon. Most of the hiring events will take place between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. EST, but job seekers can call local outlets for details.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Candidates are encouraged to fill out an application ahead of time, print it and bring it with them, but can also fill the form onsite if needed, according to the company.

On average, Taco Bell provides above the local minimum wage in corporate restaurants, a spokesperson said.

Job seekers can also apply online, with in-person interviews scheduled afterwards, the spokesperson added.

Other companies holding job fairs in recent months include Amazon, although on a larger scale. The retailing giant hired 200,000 workers — the bulk in March and April — with plans to hire another 100,000 for the holidays. Walmart and Target, two major retailers that have successfully jumped into e-commerce, are also hiring.

McDonald's in June announced plans to hire 260,000 workers at its 14,000 U.S. outlets.