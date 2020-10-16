Holiday jobs: Here are the retailers that are still hiring — and what they pay

A handful of retailers that successfully made the leap into e-commerce are hiring, but temporary, seasonal work as a store clerk or cashier during the holidays is no longer plentiful, thanks to the pandemic's battering of an already stricken retail industry.

"There is just so much uncertainty for traditional retailers this year, and the pandemic is causing an acceleration in trends we've been seeing," Andrew Challenger, vice president of recruiting firm Challenger Gray & Christmas, told CBS MoneyWatch. "Brick-and-mortar stores are where we've seen the most jobs lost in the economy the last three years."

Upended by online shopping, retailers small and large were already struggling when the coronavirus struck in March. The economic shutdown that ensued transformed the steady exodus to e-commerce into a stampede. While overall retail sales fell 3.9% from the first quarter of 2020 to the second, e-commerce sales spiked 31.8% to $211.5 billion during the same period, estimates the U.S. Department of Commerce.

"A lot of Americans have moved their shopping online for the first time. Now that they've broken the in-store habit, are they ever going to go back?" asks Challenger.

"Many retailers have been reticent to put out hiring targets this year," said Challenger, whose firm tracks hiring and layoffs. Normally, the bulk of holiday hiring has taken place, but that's been pushed back as retailers await better information about what's ahead, he noted.

Challenger's research does not include small businesses. But, anecdotally, it seems many small retailers that may have two or three employees and typically hire one extra during the holidays, probably won't this year. "We know small businesses have been hurting so badly for seven months now, and for a lot of them the holidays are a bit of an Alamo, where they are making a last stand here," Challenger said.

Data from time-tracking company Homebase shows the number of open businesses and employees working both down by one-fifth relative to their pre-pandemic levels. (Homebase counts 60,000 small businesses among its clients, largely in the food and retail sectors.)

The slow start to holiday hiring can also be seen in data from Glassdoor, which found seasonal job openings posted on its website to be down 8% from last year. Meanwhile, applications for retail jobs on Glassdoor are up 36%, reflecting the millions of Americans currently out of work.

According to Indeed, retail job listings are down 4% from their 2019 level, while jobs in transportation are down 13%. Warehouse job listings are up, however, reflecting the shift to online shopping.

The pay picture for retail employees is a mixed bag. Amazon's push into the holiday worker market three years ago and its decision to pay a minimum of $15 an hour pressured other companies fighting for seasonal staff to hike pay as well. Yet the current labor surplus lessens the case for elevated pay, and many large retailers declined to state their base wage.

Retailers need workers to package up products and load them curbside, coinciding with the trend of buying items online and picking them up at the store. "I wonder if there's a little advantage there in terms of last-minute shopping," said Challenger of the notion that some holiday shoppers might prefer to pick up their gifts rather than wait to have them delivered.

Those hoping to land seasonal retail work might look to warehouse or delivery jobs, but where one lives could make a difference. "There is a bit of a shift geographically in terms of these jobs," away from stores spread across the country, to warehouses and distribution centers typically located near large metro areas, said Challenger.

Amazon has already hired 200,000 workers— the bulk of them in March and April as the pandemic spurred an explosion in orders — and plans to hire another 100,000 for the holidays. Walmart and Target, two major retailers that have successfully jumped into e-commerce, are also hiring.

Retailers have so far announced 378,200 seasonal hires, according to Challenger, which tallied 702,000 retail jobs for 2019's holiday season.

Here's a MoneyWatch rundown of major retailers that say they are hiring for the holidays and beyond, and what they say —or don't say — about how much they're paying: