Amazon hiring again: 100,000 full- and part-time openings

The hiring spree at Amazon continues. The e-commerce giant on Monday said it would hire 100,000 full and part-time workers across the United States and Canada for jobs including sorting customer orders and making deliveries.

The announcement by Amazon comes five days after the company said it would bring on 33,000 employees for technology and corporate positions, many paying in the six figures. The latest openings pay at least $15 an hour, with Amazon paying signing bonuses of up to $1,000 in some cities, according to the company.

Those cities include Detroit, Kentucky, Louisville, New York and Philadelphia, Alicia Boler Davis, who oversees Amazon's warehouses, told the Associated Press.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

The jobs, which also include stowing, picking and packing, come as Amazon expands its operations across the U.S.

"We are opening 100 buildings this month alone across new fulfillment and sortation centers, delivery stations, and other sites," Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president of worldwide operations, said in a news release.

Amazon has already opened more than 75 new fulfillment, sortation centers, regional air hubs, and delivery stations in the U.S. and Canada this year. The Seattle-based company has increased its head count to 876,800 during the first half of the year, according to its quarterly earnings released in late July. Thanks to a pandemic-fueled sales surge, Amazon plans to double its physical footprint this year, executives said on its July earnings call.

Shares of Amazon have risen nearly 70% in 2020, bringing its market valuation to $1.6 trillion.

The 15 states where Amazon said it's doing the most hiring are: Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

Walmart and Target have also seen their sales surge during the health crisis, but many other retailers have not fared as well. J.C. Penney, J.Crew and Brooks Brothers have all gone bankrupt, and Lord & Taylor recently said it will be closing its stores for good.

With reporting by the Associated Press.