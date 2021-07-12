Surfside building collapse death toll rises to 94

Authorities said 94 deaths have now been confirmed in last month's collapse of a 12-story building in Surfside, Florida. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Monday that 83 victims have been identified.

Levine Cava said 22 people were potentially unaccounted for in the recovery operation, noting that victims remain unaccounted for until they're identified. On Sunday, authorities said they hope to conclude their painstaking work in the coming weeks.

Crews continued to search the remaining pile of rubble, peeling away layer after layer of debris in search of bodies. The unrelenting search has resulted in the recovery of more than 14 million pounds of concrete and debris, Levine Cava said Sunday.

Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said it was uncertain when recovery operations would be completed because it remains hard to know when the final body would be found.

When the recovery phase began Wednesday, officials were hoping it could be done within three weeks. In an interview Sunday morning near the site, Cominsky said it might now be as few as two weeks, based on the current pace of work.

"We were looking at a 14-day to 21-day timeframe," he said, adding that the timeline remained "a sliding scale."