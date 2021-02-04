Super Bowl 2021: Looking back at Tom Brady in 2005

When the Buccaneers' quarterback had won 3 Super Bowls, he told 60 Minutes his favorite Super Bowl ring was his "next one." On Sunday, he tries for his seventh win.

2005: How far can Tom Brady throw a football?
2005: How far can Tom Brady throw a football?... 01:40

At the Super Bowl this Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback Tom Brady will try to win his seventh championship ring. It will be the tenth time the 43-year-old has played in the Super Bowl.

60 Minutes correspondent Steve Kroft spoke with Brady in 2005, when he was just 27 years old. He spoke about his love for the game, which great NFL quarterbacks he wanted to emulate, and the scouting report that described him as "poor build, very skinny."

At the time, Brady already had three Super Bowl wins to his name—and told Kroft he wondered what else life had in store.

"I think, God, it's got to be more than this," Brady said. "I mean this can't be what it's all cracked up to be."

Brady on winning: There's "got to be more than this"

2005: Tom Brady on reaching his goals 01:09

What goes through Brady's mind during a game?

What goes through Brady's mind during a game?... 01:04

What scouts missed when they initially saw Brady

From 2005: What scouts missed with Tom Brady 01:16

Brady's favorite Super Bowl ring? "The next one"

Which Super Bowl ring is Brady's favorite? 02:51
