Super Bowl 2021: Looking back at Tom Brady in 2005

At the Super Bowl this Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback Tom Brady will try to win his seventh championship ring. It will be the tenth time the 43-year-old has played in the Super Bowl.

60 Minutes correspondent Steve Kroft spoke with Brady in 2005, when he was just 27 years old. He spoke about his love for the game, which great NFL quarterbacks he wanted to emulate, and the scouting report that described him as "poor build, very skinny."

At the time, Brady already had three Super Bowl wins to his name—and told Kroft he wondered what else life had in store.

"I think, God, it's got to be more than this," Brady said. "I mean this can't be what it's all cracked up to be."

