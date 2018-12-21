Sunday: Paul, Coons, Cheney

Widely viewed as a force for stability in an often turbulent administration, Defense Secretary James Mattis this week joined the ranks of secretaries set to depart President Trump's cabinet in the new year.

The president thanked "General Mattis" for his service late Thursday, trumpeting the "tremendous progress" made under a defense secretary he once speculated was "sort of a Democrat."

Trump on prospect of Mattis' departure: "At some point, everybody leaves"

President Trump and Mattis often clashed, their differences coming to a head over President Trump's abrupt decision this week to pull out of Syria.

"We have defeated ISIS in Syria," the president had tweeted, "my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency."

But the claim drew a sharp rebuke from lawmakers and American allies, pointing out recent assessments by his own State and Defense Departments contradicting him.

The pullout also prompted a personal appeal from Mattis, who on Thursday sought in vain to persuade the president to reverse course on it and an additional planned drawdown in Afghanistan.

"Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects," Mattis wrote Thursday in his resignation letter, "I believe it is right for me to step down from my position."

Also this week, thousands across President Trump's executive branch are bracing for a possible third government shutdown this year.

Paychecks for more than 800,000 federal employees could be stalled and offices throughout the bureaucracy shuttered. Markets plunged on news of an increasingly certain federal closure, thought unlikely days ago.

Shutdown today if Democrats do not vote for Border Security! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018

Hounded by conservative critics, the president insisted he would make good on his shutdown threat if Democrats did not support demands for five billion in "steel slats" money for the U.S.-Mexico border.

"One way or the other, we're going to get a wall. We're going to get a barrier," he vowed Friday.

