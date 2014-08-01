Sunday on Face the Nation: Ebola breakout spreads, Gaza fighting continues

WASHINGTON (CBS News) - As African leaders prepare to descend on Washington, D.C., for an international summit, fears are rising over the deadly Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

Humanitarian workers are scrambling to contain the virus, which has killed more than 700 people so far in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone. Two Americans in the region contracted the virus and will head to the U.S. for treatment. Will the situation affect the upcoming US-Africa Leaders Summit?

We'll talk to CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook for the very latest. We'll also sit down with Valerie Jarrett, a senior adviser to President Barack Obama, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who have been preparing for the summit with nearly 50 African leaders.

Shifting gears to Gaza, Israel and Hamas are back at it again. A breakthrough cease-fire Thursday night turned into yet another broken deal by Friday morning. The clashes have intensified and the United Nations is caught in the middle: Hamas has been caught storing rockets in UN schools, and Israeli forces bombed a UN shelter, killing civilians. We'll talk exclusively with Pierre Krahenbuhl, Commissioner General for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency helping Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Finally, here at home there is a conflict simmering between the CIA and Congress. Earlier this week, the CIA admitted that it improperly searched computers belonging to Senate Intelligence Committee staffers who were investigating the Bush-era programs of enhanced interrogations and black sites.

The bombshell admission sent shockwaves through Capitol Hill, and some lawmakers from both sides are calling for CIA Director John Brennan to resign. Sen. Saxby Chambliss, R-Ga., is the ranking member on the intelligence committee and he'll weigh in on the matter this Sunday on the program.

We will also sit down with John Dean, a key Nixon administration figure from the Watergate scandal. He's out with a new book called "The Nixon Defense: What He Knew and When He Knew It," and has inside details from the scandal that brought down a sitting president exactly 40 years ago this month.

Rounding out our show will, as always, be our panel of journalists and analysts to discuss these headlines and much more. We will sit with David Ignatius of the Washington Post and our own Margaret Brennan, who covers the State Department.

We hope you'll tune in this Sunday.