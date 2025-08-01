"Sunday Morning" Retirement Guide
As part of this year's "Money Issue" devoted to matters of retirement (airing on August 3), "Sunday Morning" presents this resource guide for those who are retired … and for those planning ahead.
Government information
IRS - Retirement Plan Information
- Contains information on estimating annual savings withdrawals and various retirement plans, including 401(k) and IRA plans.
- Also contains information on how to manage retirement savings in the face of unexpected life events.
Social Security Administration - Plan for retirement
- Contains tools to calculate estimated Social Security payments (including benefits received while you continue working).
- Also contains information on Spouse and Survivor Social Security benefits.
Employment Benefits Security Administration (Part of Department of Labor)
- A comprehensive guide covering private retirement plans that are governed by Federal laws and guidelines in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) and the Internal Revenue Code.
- Includes a "Saving Matters" education portal, and a Retirement Savings Lost and Found Database.
- Does not include information on plans run by state and local government, most churches and plans for federal employees.
Retirement Toolkit (Department of Labor)
- PDF containing a retirement planning timeline, as well as information on Medicare and links to additional informational resources.
- The official U.S. government Medicare Handbook, containing info on the different Medicare options, how to sign up, and information on Medicare Savings Program.
Additional information
- Contains a hub of resources, including Frequently-Asked-Questions on Social Security, as well as various tools for calculating benefits.
- Stories and practical tips for those at 50 and beyond.
- Information on living your retirement years abroad.
- Examines retirement savings and investments by age and demographics
From CBS News Moneywatch:
- The 4% annuity rule for retirees
- Gen Xers' poor retirement savings numbers
- How to plan for your retirement when your spouse won't
- Why retirees should but long-term car insurance
- Can you collect Social Security if you owe back taxes?
- 3 ways seniors can supplement their Social Security now
- Trump's Social Security plan would hasten insolvency, lead to bigger benefits cuts, analysis finds
Literature
Here are links to books featured on this year's "Money Issue" broadcast:
- "50 After 50: Reframing the Next Chapter of Your Life" by Maria Leonard Olsen (Rowman & Littlefield), in Hardcover, Trade Paperback, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org
- "Early Retirement Extreme: A Philosophical and Practical Guide to Financial Independence" by Jacob Lund Fisker (CreateSpace), in Trade Paperback, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon and Barnes & Noble
- "Playing with FIRE (Financial Independence Retire Early): How Far Would You Go for Financial Freedom?" by Scott Rieckens (New World Library), in Trade Paperback, eBook and Audio Formats, available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org
- "Your Money or Your Life: 9 Steps to Transforming Your Relationship with Money and Achieving Financial Independence [Revised and Updated Edition]" by Vicki Robin and Joe Dominguez (Penguin Books), in Trade Paperback, eBook and Audio Formats, available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org