"Sunday Morning" Retirement Guide

As part of this year's "Money Issue" devoted to matters of retirement (airing on August 3), "Sunday Morning" presents this resource guide  for those who are retired … and for those planning ahead.

Government information

IRS - Retirement Plan Information

  • Contains information on estimating annual savings withdrawals and various retirement plans, including 401(k) and IRA plans.
  • Also contains information on how to manage retirement savings in the face of unexpected life events.

Social Security Administration - Plan for retirement

  • Contains tools to calculate estimated Social Security payments (including benefits received while you continue working).
  • Also contains information on Spouse and Survivor Social Security benefits.

Employment Benefits Security Administration (Part of Department of Labor)

  • A comprehensive guide covering private retirement plans that are governed by Federal laws and guidelines in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) and the Internal Revenue Code.
  • Includes a "Saving Matters" education portal, and a Retirement Savings Lost and Found Database
  • Does not include information on plans run by state and local government, most churches and plans for federal employees.

Retirement Toolkit (Department of Labor)

  • PDF containing a retirement planning timeline, as well as information on Medicare and links to additional informational resources.

Medicare & You 2025

  • The official U.S. government Medicare Handbook, containing info on the different Medicare options, how to sign up, and information on Medicare Savings Program.

Additional information

AARP Retirement Portal

  • Contains a hub of resources, including Frequently-Asked-Questions on Social Security, as well as various tools for calculating benefits.

AARP: The Magazine

  • Stories and practical tips for those at 50 and beyond.

International Living

  • Information on living your retirement years abroad.

Nerd Wallet

  • Examines retirement savings and investments by age and demographics

From CBS News Moneywatch:

Literature

Here are links to books featured on this year's "Money Issue" broadcast:

