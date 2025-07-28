What is the 4% rule for annuities (and why does it matter to retirees)?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

After decades of hard work, retirement should be a time to enjoy the fruits of your labor. But figuring out how to make your retirement funds last, especially in an uncertain or volatile economy, is often easier said than done. After all, if you make one wrong move, you could run the risk of outliving your savings, which would put you in a precarious financial position.

That's where retirement income strategies come into play, and one of the most well-known is the so-called "4% rule." This simple guideline has long been used to estimate how much retirees can safely withdraw from their savings each year without running out of money. But what happens when annuities are part of the equation? Does the 4% rule still apply, or does it become irrelevant?

Understanding how the 4% rule interacts with annuities can make a big difference in how you structure your income in retirement. Below, we'll examine what you need to know before relying on this decades-old rule.

What is the 4% rule for annuities?

The "4% rule" is based on the idea that if retirees withdraw 4% of their retirement portfolio in the first year — and adjust that amount for inflation each year thereafter — their savings will likely last for at least 30 years, even in turbulent markets. The rule, which is based on historical returns, assumes a mix of stocks and bonds and is based on historical returns.

But while the 4% rule is a popular starting point for retirement planning, this rule wasn't created with annuities in mind. So when annuities entered the picture, the 4% rule for annuities was born.

The 4% rule for annuities refers to a way to evaluate whether an annuity's guaranteed income stream is equal to — or better than — what you might safely withdraw from a traditional portfolio using the 4% rule. For example, if you have $500,000 saved and you follow the 4% rule, you'd withdraw $20,000 in the first year. But if an annuity offers you $25,000 per year for life (a 5% payout rate), it may appear to offer more value, especially since that income is guaranteed and not subject to market risk.

However, annuities are more complex than a simple withdrawal strategy. They're insurance products, which means part of what you receive is a return of principal, and part is interest. And, unlike a traditional portfolio, annuity payments usually don't adjust for inflation unless you opt for that feature.

How does the 4% annuity rule impact retirees?

Understanding how the 4% rule applies to annuities matters because it helps retirees make smarter decisions about how to generate steady income and avoid draining their savings too quickly. Here are a few ways it can impact retirees:

It helps compare income options. The 4% rule acts as a benchmark. If you're considering buying an annuity, you can compare the payout it offers against the 4% withdrawal you'd take from your investment portfolio. If the annuity offers a significantly higher guaranteed income and fits your needs, it may be worth the trade-off of liquidity.

It highlights the value of longevity protection. Annuities can protect against outliving your money, which is something the 4% rule doesn't account for on its own. Even if your portfolio theoretically lasts 30 years, living beyond that point can pose a problem. An annuity that pays for life, no matter how long you live, can eliminate that risk.

It calls attention to inflation and flexibility. The 4% rule assumes you'll increase withdrawals with inflation. Many fixed annuities do not. So while an annuity might initially pay more than a 4% withdrawal, its real value can erode over time unless it's inflation-adjusted. On the flip side, annuities don't require active management or decision-making during market downturns.

It helps diversify income sources. Using the 4% rule and annuities together can create a hybrid strategy. For example, you might use an annuity to cover essential expenses like housing, utilities and food, and rely on your investment portfolio for discretionary spending. This approach can balance security with flexibility, something that neither strategy provides alone.

It provides a sanity check for retirement readiness. Comparing your current savings to what a 4% withdrawal would look like can give you a quick check on whether your assets are likely to support your lifestyle, even if you're not sure you want to buy an annuity. If not, an annuity may help you stretch your resources more efficiently.

The bottom line

The 4% rule isn't a hard-and-fast solution for retirement planning and it wasn't designed with annuities in mind. But when used as a benchmark, it can help retirees assess whether an annuity offers comparable or better income potential. For many people, annuities provide peace of mind that a traditional withdrawal strategy might not. For others, the lack of flexibility may be a dealbreaker. Ultimately, though, the best retirement income plan often involves blending strategies. Whether you follow the 4% rule, invest in annuities or use both, understanding how each approach works and how they interact can help you make confident decisions about your financial future.