Live Updates: Cuomo speaks after probe finds he sexually harassed "multiple" women
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is responding on Tuesday to an explosive report from the state Attorney General's office that found he sexually harassed multiple current and former staffers, as well as women who did not work for his administration. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings earlier Tuesday and said the governor "violated federal and state law."
She said the investigation found a "hostile" and "unsafe" work environment in which women, including a state trooper assigned to the governor's detail, described "inappropriate groping" and sexual harassment.
James called the 11 women who came forward "heroic."
"I am inspired by the women who came forward, but more importantly I believe them, and I thank them for their bravery," James said.
The investigation was civil in nature, but investigator Anne Clark noted that state and federal prosecutors are free to review all the allegations included in the report. She added that one allegation was referred by the governor's Executive Chamber to police in Albany, New York.
Cuomo has apologized for some of his behavior, saying during a press conference in March that he was "embarrassed" for the "pain I've caused."
"I never knew at the time that I was making anyone feel uncomfortable," Cuomo said. "I never, ever meant to offend anyone or hurt anyone or cause anyone pain. I feel terrible that these people felt uncomfortable, felt hurt, felt pain from the interactions, and I'm embarrassed by it, and I feel bad from it."
Cuomo has said his actions were misinterpreted, and his behavior is his way "of doing friendly banter."
The governor also recently criticized the investigators chosen by James to lead the probe, questioning their independence during a press conference on July 26 and saying, "Look at who the independent investigators are. Do a little history, go to Google, Google the independent reviewers and tell me what you see."
Former U.S. Attorney Joon Kim and Anne Clark were selected by James to lead the probe. As a federal prosecutor, Kim led a prosecution against Cuomo aide Joe Percoco, who was sentenced to six years in prison after he was convicted on corruption charges in 2018. Clark a partner at Vladeck, Raskin & Clark, P.C., specializing in employment law, and previously worked at Legal Momentum, a defense fund for women that often takes on cases involving workplace equality and gender discrimination.
Cuomo: "I never touched anyone inappropriately"
Immediately after coming out to speak at the governor's mansion, Cuomo said he had "never touched anyone inappropriately."
"The facts are much different than what has been portrayed," Cuomo said. "That document is available on my website, if you are interested, please take the time to read the facts for yourself. First, I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately and I never made inappropriate advances. I am 63 years old and I have lived my entire life in public view and that is not how I am."
Charlotte Bennett tweets "resign"
Charlotte Bennett, the former Cuomo aide who accused him of sexual harassment and whose allegations are detailed in James' report, tweeted Tuesday for him to resign.
"Resign, @NYGovCuomo," she wrote at 11:39 a.m., shortly after the report came out.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, other lawmakers calls for Cuomo to resign
New York City Mayor Bill de Blaiso and a number of prominent lawmakers renewed their calls for Cuomo to resign.
"The summary you just gave represents behavior that is unacceptable, unacceptable to anyone, especially in a public servant," de Blasio said during a remote press conference, according to the New York Post.
New York state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins also repeated her earlier calls for Cuomo to resign. "Now that the investigation is complete and the allegations have been substantiated, it should be clear to everyone that he can no longer serve as Governor," Stewart-Cousins said.
New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie called the findings of the report "disturbing," CBS New York reports.
"The details provided by the victims are gut-wrenching. Our hearts go out to all the individuals who have had to endure this horrible experience," he said in a statement. "The conduct by the Governor outlined in this report would indicate someone who is not fit for office."
How to watch New York Governor Cuomo speak today
What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks after New York Attorney General Letitia James said he sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law.
Date: Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Albany, New York
Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.