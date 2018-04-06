Sunday: Mnuchin, Kennedy, Cardin, Thompson

On Thursday, the president answered a Chinese plan to tax $50 billion in U.S. products with a threat to tax another $100 billion in Chinese goods. The president dismissed fears of a trade war, saying policies under previous presidents had "already lost" the war. But stocks plunged Friday as White House efforts seemed to have little calmed investors.

In response to a "brazen pattern" of Russian "malign activities," the Trump administration slapped new sanctions Friday on dozens of Russians. The announcement came on the heels of President Trump's suggestion he might meet soon with Vladimir Putin, Russia's leader.

Congress is gearing up for high-profile hearings next week with Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook. The company's top executives spent the week responding to a barrage of criticism: the social media giant has apologized for being "slow" to combat Russian election meddling on the platform, and for inadequately protecting user privacy in the controversy over Cambridge Analytica.

And despite a flood of negative headlines, Scott Pruitt on Friday appears to have survived another week as head of the EPA. Many speculated the long-embattled administrator was on the way out after the president called him a "good man," which has often foreshadowed firings.

Pruitt has faced fierce criticism from Democrats for undoing environmental regulations. But those efforts have earned him praise from conservatives, despite allegations of profligate spending.

