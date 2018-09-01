Sunday: Kerry, Kasich, Turley

The nation's capital is in mourning this Labor Day weekend for Senator John McCain, with tributes planned for the late Arizona Republican across Washington.

Following a hero's welcome on Capitol Hill, the nation's dignitaries will gather Saturday at the Washington National Cathedral, before his burial Sunday at the United States Naval Academy.

Planned carefully by McCain before his death, the memorials serve also as a final blow to President Trump in the two's longstanding feud. Despite the McCain family excluding the president from the week's services, and in the aftermath of Monday's White House flag flap, the president defended his handling of McCain's passing.

"I've done everything that they requested," President Trump told Bloomberg News.

After yet another chaotic staff shakeup this week, President Trump declared that his White House was a "smooth running machine." But despite the president's assurances, aides are privately concerned over a swelling list of West Wing vacancies as the Mueller probe continues and the midterm elections near.

And on Capitol Hill, Congress is gearing up for hotly anticipated hearings next week with top officials from some of the world's largest internet companies, as well as confirmation hearings for the president's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

Gov. John Kasich (@JohnKasich), R-Ohio.

former Secretary of State John Kerry (@johnkerry). Kerry is coming out with a new book, "Every Day Is Extra."

George Washington University constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley).

our panel, this week with:

Kelsey Snell (@kelsey_snell) of NPR



Margaret Talev (@margarettalev) of Bloomberg News and CNN



Salena Zito (@SalenaZito) of the New York Post and Washington Examiner



Edward Wong (@comradewong) of The New York Times



