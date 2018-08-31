Sen. John McCain on Friday is lying in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, where top elected officials are paying their respects. McCain is only the 31st person to lie in state there, an honor reserved for past presidents and the most revered public servants.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Vice President Mike Pence are expected to give remarks. Friday's ceremony follows a memorial service for the late senator in Arizona on Thursday. McCain was also honored at the Arizona Capitol, where he lay in state on Wednesday.
