Trump insists White House is a "smooth running machine" in wake of Don McGahn ouster

President Trump is defending his White House, declaring it's a "smooth running machine" after the latest staff shakeup in the West Wing. In a tweet on Wednesday, the president announced that White House Counsel Don McGahn is would be leaving his post sometime this fall, after reports to that effect were published. McGahn was said to be surprised by the announcement.

On Thursday, Mr. Trump tweeted that his daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner had "nothing" to do with McGahn's departure.

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner had NOTHING to do with the so called “pushing out” of Don McGahn.The Fake News Media has it, purposely,so wrong! They love to portray chaos in the White House when they know that chaos doesn’t exist-just a “smooth running machine” with changing parts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

His comments appear to be a response to the New York Times' report about McGahn, which said the president's daughter and son-in-law were perhaps instrumental in pushing McGahn out. The Times, citing sources close to the matter, reported that the eldest Trump daughter complained to her father about the Times' previous reporting on McGahn's "extensive" interview with the special counsel's office, as part of its Russia investigation.

"The Fake News Media has it, purposely, so wrong! They love to portray chaos in the White House when they know that chaos doesn't exist-just a "smooth running machine" with changing parts!" he added.

Mr. Trump also signaled that he has settled on a new White House counsel, saying he was "very excited" about McGahn's replacement.

I am very excited about the person who will be taking the place of Don McGahn as White House Counsel! I liked Don, but he was NOT responsible for me not firing Bob Mueller or Jeff Sessions. So much Fake Reporting and Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

Mr. Trump, however, was adamant that McGahn was "not responsible" for his decision not to fire special counsel Robert Mueller or Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He later added that the "Rigged Russia Witch Hunt did not come into play, even a little bit, with respect to my decision on Don McGahn!"

McGahn and other White House attorneys have previously have tried to dissuade Mr. Trump from firing Mueller before he completes his probe, citing numerous risks and the lack of a legal basis for his ouster. Sessions' job status has also been questioned, given the recent tweets and remarks by the president slamming the attorney general, saying, among other things that Sessions "never took control of the Justice Department."