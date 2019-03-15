Sunday: Kaine, Bharara

The world is reeling Friday after a bloody massacre at two mosques in New Zealand.

The attack, which injured dozens and claimed 49 lives, prompted an international outpouring of condolences. The suspected shooter's manifesto, drenched in vicious, white supremacist ideology elicited widespread condemnation. And his praise for President Trump, who he called a "symbol of renewed white identity," was quickly dismissed by the White House as "outrageous."

"These sacred places of worship were turned into scenes of evil killing. You've all been seeing what went on," President Trump remarked in the Oval Office. "What they are going through is absolutely terrible."

President Trump was there Friday to conduct other business as well: he issued the first veto of his presidency after a dozen Senate Republicans broke ranks to block his border wall emergency declaration.

Congressional opponents of the president's move likely lack the votes to override his veto. But the rebuke could provide leverage to a myriad of legal challenges the president's executive action also faces.

"Congress has the freedom to pass this resolution and I have the duty to veto it," President Trump declared.

Also Friday, special counsel Robert Mueller's team moved to postpone the sentencing of 2016 Trump campaign aide Rick Gates, citing "several ongoing investigations." Despite months of fervent speculation, and the sentencing of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort this week, it remains uncertain when the probe will conclude.

And as the 2020 Democratic field expands, former Congressman Beto O'Rourke is in Iowa Friday after becoming the latest to launch a bid for the presidency.

"This country has never faced a greater set of challenges," O'Rourke told "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King this week.

