President Trump plans to veto legislation that would have blocked his declaration of a national emergency at the southern border. It will be the first veto of his presidency.

Twelve Republicans broke with Mr. Trump to vote for the resolution, which passed the Senate Thursday afternoon. Mr. Trump wasted no time countering, tweeting soon after, "VETO!"

It is not believed there are enough votes to override the president's veto, which would require a two-thirds majority in both chambers.

On Friday, the president will be surrounded by parents of children killed by immigrants in the country illegally, Customs and Border Protection agents and other law enforcement officers, deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley told reporters.

After the Thursday vote, Mr. Trump tweeted, "I look forward to VETOING the just passed Democrat inspired Resolution which would OPEN BORDERS while increasing Crime, Drugs, and Trafficking in our Country. I thank all of the Strong Republicans who voted to support Border Security and our desperately needed WALL!"

But that doesn't mean this is over for Republicans. Sen. Lindsey Graham, of South Carolina, said votes against the president wouldn't be forgotten. Last month, before the president declared a national emergency at the border, Graham warned Republicans to stand behind the commander-in-chief.

"To every Republican, if you don't stand behind this president, we're not going to stand behind you, when it comes to the wall," Graham said in a speech in South Carolina. "This is the defining moment of his presidency. It's not just about a wall, it's about him being treated different than every other president."

The Republicans who voted for the resolution were: Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee.; Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri; Sen. Susan Collins of Maine; Sen. Mike Lee of Utah; Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas; Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska; Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky; Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio; Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah; Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida; Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania; and Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi.