Sunday: Giuliani, Kudlow, Johnson, Shaheen, Salvanto

With news of record economic growth last quarter, President Trump took to the cameras Friday morning to trumpet "an economic turnaround of historic proportions." Crediting the strong showing to his controversial trade fights and the GOP tax cuts passed last year, the president promised further record-setting prosperity on the horizon.

But, economists warn those same moves could drag on GDP in the long run. While booming consumer and government spending helped fuel the positive figures, so did a flurry of exports front-loaded to beat out tariffs this month. Unless the president can repeat the "ceasefire" he seemed to reach this week with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, analysts fear Friday's exciting numbers will be a short-term victory for the White House.

Also on Friday, President Trump thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for "fulfilling a promise" in returning U.S. remains from the Korean War. The president's warm comments for Kim come in stark contrast with his tough rhetoric this week for Iran, tweeting that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani should "NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN."

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

On Thursday, Michael Cohen widened the schism with his former boss, accusing the president of having known in advance of the infamous June 2016 meeting between a Russian attorney and top campaign aides. The president angrily denied the claim on Friday, tweeting that his longtime personal attorney is "trying to make up stories in order to get himself out of an unrelated jam."

And in court this week, the ACLU demanded more information on over 700 children still separated from their parents following Thursday's reunification deadline. Federal authorities claim they satisfied the court-imposed requirements, citing safety and welfare concerns in the remaining cases. But Democrats charge the administration's handling of the process has been "incompetent," with hundreds potentially deported while their children remained detained.

