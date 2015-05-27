Bob Schieffer interviews Jeb Bush, John Brennan

WASHINGTON (CBS News) -- This Sunday marks host Bob Schieffer's last broadcast as the moderator of Face the Nation. He'll spend the show doing what he's done for his last 24 years as host: sitting down the key players and getting to the latest news.

Bob will sit down with former Florida Gov.Jeb Bush, who is gearing up for a presidential run. Bush has been in the spotlight recently over comments about whether he would have invaded Iraq, as his brother President George W. Bush did, back in 2003.

What impact will his brother's legacy have on his campaign? And what are Jeb Bush's thoughts on domestic and foreign policy? Hope you'll join us for this special conversation.

Also on the show this Sunday: CIA Director John Brennan. We'll talk about the debate in Congress over the National Security Agency and the Patriot Act, which could see some key provisions expire next week. And also, what's the latest on ISIS? Is the U.S. getting the intelligence it needs to defeat the militant group?

As always, we'll have a panel of experts to break down all the news. We'll talk to Peggy Noonan of The Wall Street Journal, Dan Balz of the Washington Post, David Ignatius of the Washington Post and CBS News Political Director John Dickerson, who will take over the reins at "Face The Nation" next week.

Two big interviews, plus a special goodbye from Bob Schieffer. That's this Sunday on "Face The Nation." We hope you'll tune in. Check your local listings.