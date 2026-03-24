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If you're living on disability income, a collection debt lawsuit could have an outsized impact on your finances. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Between today's high (and rising) borrowing costs, elevated unemployment and persistent financial pressure, a hefty number of borrowers are falling behind on their bills, and their credit card debt, in particular. Part of the issue is that household debt has climbed to record levels, with credit card balances alone topping $1.28 trillion, and with credit card interest rates averaging over 21%, it's surprisingly easy for the compound interest charges to rack up quickly.

Falling behind on your high-rate debt is never ideal, as it can result in penalty interest rates, expensive late fees and credit damage. For those living on disability income, though, the stakes can feel even higher. These fixed benefits tend to leave little room to absorb any extra debt, and once you've fallen behind, the balance tends to balloon quickly — as do the collection attempts. Letters, calls and even lawsuits can quickly follow.

Can you actually be sued over unpaid credit card debt if you're on disability, though? Or are there laws that help protect you against this type of collection action? That's what we'll break down below.

Find out what debt relief strategies are available to you now.

Can you be sued for credit card debt if you're on disability?

Being on disability does not automatically prevent a creditor or debt collector from filing a lawsuit against you. If you stop making payments on a credit card, the account can go into default, and the creditor has the legal right to pursue collection, including taking you to court, regardless of your income source. What disability status can affect, however, is what happens after a lawsuit is filed and whether a creditor can successfully collect.

In general, there are two common types of disability income: Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI). Both are federal benefits, and both come with important protections. Under federal law, these benefits are typically exempt from garnishment by most creditors, including credit card companies. What that means is that even if a creditor sues you and wins a judgment, they generally cannot take your SSDI or SSI payments directly to satisfy the debt. These protections are designed to ensure that those relying on disability benefits can still cover basic living expenses.

That said, there are important nuances to these protections. If your disability payments are deposited into a bank account and mixed with other funds, it can become more complicated to prove which money is protected. While banks are required to automatically protect a certain amount of federal benefits, errors and disputes can still occur, especially if a creditor attempts to freeze your account via a bank levy after obtaining a judgment.

It's also important to understand that a lawsuit can still move forward even if the creditor ultimately has limited ability to collect what you owe. A judgment can give creditors additional tools, such as placing liens on property or attempting to levy non-protected funds. And depending on your state and financial situation, other income sources or assets may not be fully shielded.

In other words, disability income can provide strong protection against collection, but it doesn't stop the legal process itself.

Take the first step toward tackling your high-rate debt today.

What to do if you're on disability and facing credit card debt

If you're living on disability and falling behind on credit card payments, waiting for the situation to escalate can severely limit your options. Taking action early, though, can help you reduce the risk of lawsuits and protect your income.

One potential path is working with a debt relief company to negotiate a settlement that's less than your full balance. Debt settlement programs aim to reduce the total amount owed by reaching partial lump-sum payment agreements with creditors. While this has some downsides, it can be a practical way to resolve the debt before it reaches the courtroom, especially for borrowers with limited income who can't afford full repayment.

Credit counseling is another option to consider. These agencies can help you review your finances, create a manageable budget and potentially enroll in a debt management plan. While these plans typically require you to make consistent monthly payments, they may result in lower interest rates that reduce the cost of your debt and structured payoff timelines that better align with a fixed income.

If a lawsuit has already been filed, responding quickly is critical. Ignoring court papers can result in a default judgment, which gives the creditor more power to pursue collection actions. Filing a response, even if your income is protected, allows you to assert your rights and, in some cases, challenge the validity of the debt or the amount claimed.

In more serious cases, bankruptcy may be worth evaluating. Filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, in particular, can discharge many types of unsecured debt, including credit card balances. For borrowers on disability with limited assets and income, this may result in a relatively fast reset. However, the eligibility requirements and long-term credit impacts should be carefully considered before moving forward.

It's also important to keep your disability income clearly identifiable. Maintaining a separate bank account for your benefits and avoiding commingling funds can help ensure that your protected income remains easier to defend if a creditor attempts to access your account.

The bottom line

You can be sued for credit card debt even if you're on disability, but that doesn't mean creditors can collect from your protected income. Federal safeguards for SSDI and SSI provide meaningful protection, particularly against wage garnishment and direct seizure of benefits. Still, a debt lawsuit can carry real consequences, so it's important to act early, understand your rights and explore the options that can resolve the issue before it escalates further.