Powerful earthquake in Caribbean triggers "tsunami threat" for Cuba, Honduras and Cayman Islands, officials say

A powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake in the Caribbean Sea Saturday night, north of Honduras and southwest of the Cayman Islands, triggered what officials called a "tsunami threat" for Cuba, Honduras and the Cayman Islands.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred at around 6:23 p.m. Eastern Time with an epicenter about 129 miles southwest of George Town, the capital of the Cayman Islands, and 372 miles west of Kingston, Jamaica.

A map showing a 7.6 magnitude earthquake in the Caribbean Sea. Feb. 8, 2025. USGS

A short time later, the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami advisory for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands. The advisory for those islands was was later canceled.

However, a "tsunami threat" continued Cuba, Honduras and the Cayman Islands, the warning center said.

"A Tsunami Threat continues for Cuba, where a tsunami may reach 1 to 3 meters above the tide, and Honduras and the Cayman Islands, where a tsunami may reach up to 0.3 to 1 meter above the tide," the warning center wrote on social media just before 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

No alerts were issued for the mainland U.S.

Local authorities in the Cayman Islands and Puerto Rico warned residents to stay out of the water for the time being.

"Although a high impact event is not anticipated, as a safety measure no one should be in the water until further notice. It is important to follow official information and avoid the spread of rumors," Puerto Rico Seismic Network director Ángel Vázquez explained.

There have been no reports of damage from the earthquake itself, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service told CBS News.

As of 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time, at least 270 people reported feeling the quake to the USGS.