Stock trading halted after Wall Street spooked by economic hit

Stock trading was halted on Wednesday, marking the fourth trading halt in two weeks, as Wall Street was spooked by the deepening economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. President Donald Trump earlier in the day announced that U.S. and Canada will block "non-essential traffic" from traveling across the northern border to control the disease's spread.

The trading halt came after stocks plunged more than 7%, triggering what's called a "circuit breaker" that cuts off trading for 15 minutes. Trading is halted when stocks decline by 7%, 13% or 20% in a single session. The measures were first adopted after the 1987 crash, and until this week hadn't been tripped since 1997.

The Dow slumped 1,660 points, or 7.8%, to 19,577 before the circuit breaker kicked in. Shares had nosedived even before the selloff triggered the circuit breaker, with the Dow falling 1,229 points, or 5.8%, to 20,008 in morning trading.

The widening pandemic, which has led to at least 109 deaths in the U.S., is prompting cities and states across the U.S. to order residents to stay home and to shut restaurants and bars and other gathering places. Those measures are spiraling through the economy, leading to layoffs and sharp declines in revenue for many consumer-focused businesses. The U.S. is likely already in a recession, according to Oxford Economics.

"We now see a severe global recession occurring in the first half of 2020," Deutsche Bank's economists wrote in a research note. "The quarterly declines in GDP growth we anticipate substantially exceed anything previously recorded going back to at least World War II."

How to cushion coronavirus' economic impact

The decline on Wednesday wipes out yesterday's market gains, which were fueled by President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announcement that the administration and Congress were working on a "big" and "bold" legislative package to address the coronavirus crisis. Mnuchin added that the administration is "looking at sending checks to Americans immediately."

That bounce followed Monday's rout that marked Wall Street's worst day since the epic "Black Monday" crash in 1987.

While it's unclear how long the coronavirus pandemic will last, President Trump earlier this week said it could go on through July or August. In the short-term, economists say the damage could be deep, leading to job losses, a spike in unemployment and a decline in GDP.

"Attention is understandably focused on limiting the damage from the short-term effects of the coronavirus outbreak," Oxford Economics said in a Wednesday note. "But it's likely that, once disruption and uncertainty fade, the rebound in global economic activity will be strong. It's important for firms to position themselves for such a recovery."