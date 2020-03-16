What stores are closing across the U.S. due to the coronavirus

The growing coronavirus pandemic has halted sporting events, shuttered schools and battered the travel industry. Yet few sectors of the economy may be more vulnerable to the disruption caused by the outbreak than retailers — a business that, despite the rise of ecommerce, still depends on luring customers out of their homes and into stores.

Some players, such as Apple and Urban Outfitters, are closing their doors altogether as they try to sit out the crisis; others are reducing their hours. Read on to learn how some of America's best-known retailers are responding to the emerging public health crisis.

Abercrombie & Fitch

The Ohio-based clothing store said it is closing all U.S. stores until March 28, while its online site will remain open. A&F subsidiaries Hollister and Gilly Hicks are also closed.

Apple

The maker of iPhones and MacBooks said it will close all retail stores until March 27.

Everlane

The clothing store has closed its locations but will keep its online store open, according to an Instagram post.

Fossil

The watch retailer has closed all U.S. stores until March 28.

Gap

The clothing company has closed 100 stores and reduced hours at its other U.S. locations.

Glossier

The makeup store said it will close all its locations until at least March 26 and delay a new store opening in Arizona.

Kroger

The grocery chain is reducing its hours at locations in the Midwest and the South.

Lululemon

The athletic apparel store has closed its U.S. stores until March 27.

Lush Cosmetics

All 258 Lush stores across Canada and the U.S. will be temporarily closed until March 29, the company's owners said.

Nike

Nike has closed all of its stores worldwide until March 27.

Outdoor Voices

The clothing store will be closed until March 27.

Patagonia

Outdoor clothing retailer Patagonia has closed its physical stores and online portal.

Peloton

All Peloton retail locations worldwide are closed until March 29, but employees will continue delivering exercise bikes to people's homes.

Publix

All store locations close at 8 p.m. until further notice at this Florida-based grocery store.

Reformation

The women's clothing store said on Instagram it's closing all stores, and didn't give a date for re-opening.

REI

All 167 Recreational Equipment stores will be closed until March 27.

Starbucks

Starbucks will close stores in areas like Seattle that are seeing wider coronavirus outbreaks. Elsewhere, the coffee chain will only serve customers "to go" in the U.S. and Canada.

T-Mobile

The cell phone service provider has closed all its indoor mall locations until further notice, including Metro by T-Mobile stores.

Target

Target locations aren't closing, but more workers will be assigned to focus on online orders and parking lot pickups.

Tommy Hilfiger

All Tommy Hilfiger locations are closed until March 29, parent company Phillips-Van Heusen said; that includes Calvin Klein, IZOD and Van Heusen stores are included.

Under Armour

The athletic clothing store has closed all U.S. stores until March 28.

Urban Outfitters

The closing store has closed all of its locations until further notice. Sister stores Free People and Anthropologie will also be closed until March 28.

Walmart

Walmart has reduced its hours to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.

Warby Parker

The eyeglasses retailer has closed all stores until March 27.