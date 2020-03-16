What stores are closing across the U.S. due to the coronavirus
The growing coronavirus pandemic has halted sporting events, shuttered schools and battered the travel industry. Yet few sectors of the economy may be more vulnerable to the disruption caused by the outbreak than retailers — a business that, despite the rise of ecommerce, still depends on luring customers out of their homes and into stores.
Some players, such as Apple and Urban Outfitters, are closing their doors altogether as they try to sit out the crisis; others are reducing their hours. Read on to learn how some of America's best-known retailers are responding to the emerging public health crisis.
Abercrombie & Fitch
The Ohio-based clothing store said it is closing all U.S. stores until March 28, while its online site will remain open. A&F subsidiaries Hollister and Gilly Hicks are also closed.
Apple
The maker of iPhones and MacBooks said it will close all retail stores until March 27.
Everlane
The clothing store has closed its locations but will keep its online store open, according to an Instagram post.
Fossil
The watch retailer has closed all U.S. stores until March 28.
Gap
The clothing company has closed 100 stores and reduced hours at its other U.S. locations.
Glossier
The makeup store said it will close all its locations until at least March 26 and delay a new store opening in Arizona.
Kroger
The grocery chain is reducing its hours at locations in the Midwest and the South.
Lululemon
The athletic apparel store has closed its U.S. stores until March 27.
Lush Cosmetics
All 258 Lush stores across Canada and the U.S. will be temporarily closed until March 29, the company's owners said.
Nike
Nike has closed all of its stores worldwide until March 27.
Outdoor Voices
The clothing store will be closed until March 27.
Patagonia
Outdoor clothing retailer Patagonia has closed its physical stores and online portal.
Peloton
All Peloton retail locations worldwide are closed until March 29, but employees will continue delivering exercise bikes to people's homes.
Publix
All store locations close at 8 p.m. until further notice at this Florida-based grocery store.
Reformation
The women's clothing store said on Instagram it's closing all stores, and didn't give a date for re-opening.
REI
All 167 Recreational Equipment stores will be closed until March 27.
Starbucks
Starbucks will close stores in areas like Seattle that are seeing wider coronavirus outbreaks. Elsewhere, the coffee chain will only serve customers "to go" in the U.S. and Canada.
T-Mobile
The cell phone service provider has closed all its indoor mall locations until further notice, including Metro by T-Mobile stores.
Target
Target locations aren't closing, but more workers will be assigned to focus on online orders and parking lot pickups.
Tommy Hilfiger
All Tommy Hilfiger locations are closed until March 29, parent company Phillips-Van Heusen said; that includes Calvin Klein, IZOD and Van Heusen stores are included.
Under Armour
The athletic clothing store has closed all U.S. stores until March 28.
Urban Outfitters
The closing store has closed all of its locations until further notice. Sister stores Free People and Anthropologie will also be closed until March 28.
Walmart
Walmart has reduced its hours to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.
Warby Parker
The eyeglasses retailer has closed all stores until March 27.