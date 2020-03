Coronavirus' effects on the financial market The stock market had an intense upswing on Friday after President Trump’s emergency declaration. Stocks finished up almost 2,000 points, the biggest one-day percentage gain since the 2008 financial crisis. The record finish comes just a day after the biggest one-day loss since 1987. Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to interpret the markets’ volatile swings.