Stocks in the U.S. plunged in early trading on Wednesday, marking a second consecutive day of sharp declines and erasing Monday's rally sparked by the surprising return of Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia.

Questions about Nvidia's corporate governance, as well as the influence of a U.S. president who owns millions of dollars' worth of shares in the company, have added to concerns surrounding the health of the artificial intelligence sector.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged 945 points, or 4%, putting it on pace to erase its Monday bounce. The S&P 500 fell 2.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 1.7%.

Shares of Anthropic, the AI lab that staged the largest initial stock offering in history last week, declined 7.6% to $75.66, below its IPO price of $83 per share.

Investors are increasingly questioning whether the AI sector can justify the enormous investment in data centers. Compounding those fears just before the Thanksgiving holiday are the Trump administration's plans to raise tariffs on China and other major trading partners.

"At this point, between the AI angst and the newly announced tariffs, it doesn't look like the Santa Claus rally is in store for us this year," Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer for Northlight Asset Management, said in an email.

With Democrats set to control Congress next year and winning many state-level seats, AI companies may face more headwinds as lawmakers push back against data center construction, according to investment adviser Capital Economics. Even before the midterm elections, investors were increasingly questioning the finances of AI companies, it added.

Investors are also bracing for the impact of more interest rate hikes starting in December, with expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise borrowing costs to counter rising inflation. That could make it more difficult for businesses, including AI companies, to borrow money to fuel growth.