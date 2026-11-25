The Trump administration said it will issue a new wave of tariffs on China and other major U.S. trading partners, the latest escalation in global trade tensions.

The U.S. will increase tariffs on Chinese goods by an additional 20%, while also raising import taxes on goods from the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and nine other economies.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The planned tariffs would be introduced under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which authorizes the USTR to investigate trade agreements if they violate existing deals, are not justified by market forces or actively discriminate against American goods.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.