Stingray that went viral after mysterious pregnancy dies, aquarium says

Charlotte, a stingray who became famous earlier this year after the mysterious discovery she was pregnant, has died weeks after tests showed she was suffering from a rare reproductive disease, according to a North Carolina aquarium.

The Aquarium & Shark Lab by Team ECCO said in February that Charlotte was carrying three or four pups, even though she'd been living in a tank without any male stingrays. She lived in the tank with two "very young male sharks," and some believed she was impregnated by one of the sharks. Charlotte had several bite marks on her, and sharks bite when they mate.

Charlotte in an undated photo at the Aquarium and Shark Lab by Team ECCO in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Aquarium and Shark Lab by Team ECCO via AP

Experts later said she'd likely become pregnant through parthenogenesis, also known as asexual reproduction. The rare phenomenon can also happen with sharks, lizards and snakes.

Charlotte's pregnancy made national news — it even made it onto "Saturday Night Live."

The aquarium thought Charlotte would give birth around late February, but she never delivered any pups. In late May, it was announced that she had an unnamed disease that had "negatively impacted her reproductive system."

"The findings are truly a sad and unexpected medical development," her care team said at the time.

Michael Che and Ego Nwodim as Charlotte the Stingray during SNL's Weekend Update segment on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

On June 5, the aquarium confirmed Charlotte was no longer pregnant because of her reproductive disease. Though sick, she was in stable condition and showed no decrease in appetite or activity.

"Charlotte continues to be in her normal routine and content," the aquarium said in a social media post.

The North Carolina aquarium was temporarily closed on Monday following Charlotte's Sunday death.

"We are continuing to work with her medical care team and research specialist," the aquarium said in a social media post. "The Team ECCO family appreciates your continued love and support while we navigate this great loss."