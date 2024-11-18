Steve Bannon set for New York trial starting Feb. 25, judge rules

Steve Bannon, one of President-elect Donald Trump's loudest supporters, is scheduled for trial in February in a case in which Trump once pardoned him — but this time a White House pardon isn't on the table.

A judge Tuesday set Feb. 25 as the start of Bannon's trial on charges related to alleged money laundering, conspiracy and a scheme to defraud. The case stems from Bannon's alleged role in an organization that raised millions on the promise — during Trump's first term in office — that they would privately build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Bannon and the now-defunct group, called We Build the Wall, are accused of pocketing donations. He has entered a not guilty plea in the case and called the charges "nonsense," accusing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of pursuing allegations out of political animus.

Trial in the case was originally scheduled for November 2023, but has been delayed repeatedly.

Bannon was indicted on federal charges in a similar case in August 2020, but Trump pardoned him as one of his last acts before leaving office in 2021 after his defeat to President Biden.

Presidents cannot issue pardons for state charges. As Trump enters the second month of his new presidency, his former senior counsel and White House chief strategist will be in court.

Bannon completed a four-month federal prison sentence just three weeks ago. He was incarcerated for defying a subpoena from a congressional committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.