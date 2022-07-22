Steve Bannon guilty of criminal contempt of Congress

Washington — Steve Bannon, Donald Trump's one-time top campaign aide and chief White House strategist, has been found guilty of two counts of criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena for documents and testimony issued by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

A jury of 12 Washington, D.C., residents convicted Bannon after less than three hours of deliberation.

Bannon did not testify in his own defense and faces a maximum of one year in prison for each of the two counts.