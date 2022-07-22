Watch CBS News
Politics

Steve Bannon guilty of criminal contempt of Congress

By Robert Legare

/ CBS News

Washington — Steve Bannon, Donald Trump's one-time top campaign aide and chief White House strategist, has been found guilty of two counts of criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena for documents and testimony issued by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

A jury of 12 Washington, D.C., residents convicted Bannon after less than three hours of deliberation. 

Bannon did not testify in his own defense and faces a maximum of one year in prison for each of the two counts. 

First published on July 22, 2022 / 2:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.