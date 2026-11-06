Trump installs Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles

Washington — President Trump announced Friday that Stephen Miller will replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff, the most significant shakeup of his team since Republicans' losses in the midterm elections.

"I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026," the president wrote on Truth Social. "Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job!"

Miller has been one of Mr. Trump's most loyal and closest aides for years and has a broad portfolio in the White House, including as the architect of the president's hardline immigration enforcement and deportation program. Wiles has been Mr. Trump's chief of staff since his first day back in the White House after running his presidential campaign in 2024.

"Today is my last day as White House Chief of Staff," Wiles posted on X. "Serving President Trump in the White House has been the honor of a lifetime. I'm so proud to have been a part of what we've accomplished together from securing our border and cutting taxes to strengthening our economy and putting America First. More than anything, I'm grateful for the extraordinary people I've had the privilege of working alongside. While my role may be changing, my commitment to the president and the mission never will."

Mr. Trump's decision to install Miller as chief of staff represents a doubling down on his approach to governing, despite voters' widespread rejection of his and congressional Republicans' agenda on Tuesday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.